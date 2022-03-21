The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book’s official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.

“I’ve done a lot of wild things as the Mistress of the Dark,” Elvira shared. “Everything from film to television, music to comics — even wearing wired headphones and yoga pants! But there was one huge item left on my bucket list — DYING! Don’t panic horror hounds, there’s more to this spine-tingling tale than meets the eye!”

The new issue is described, “They say every great comic book hero dies once or twice. Usually… they get better. 30 years ago, Superman met his end by the hands of Doomsday. Dynamite’s own Vampirella was felled by her nemesis Nyx. Now it’s the Mistress of the Dark’s turn — could this be the Death of Elvira? Or is this just a desperate attempt to get fans to buy this thrilling issue? Only one way to find out!”

The book was written by David Avallone and features art by Silvia Califano.

“We were looking for a way to really honor the 40th Anniversary of Elvira, and I thought the best way to do that would be a recap of her incredible life and career,” Avallone said. “But I needed a dramatic reason to do it… and decided to go with the most dramatic reason possible: her death!”

This is only the latest exciting project to be announced which features Elvira, as fans learned earlier this month that Cassandra Peterson, the performer behind the character, was set to appear in the upcoming The Munsters from filmmaker Rob Zombie. However, that upcoming adaptation sees Peterson playing an entirely different persona from the Mistress of the Dark, though will surely ignite excitement among fans about Elvira’s potential big-screen return at some point.

