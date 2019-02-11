Official ‘Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn’ Escape Room Debuting This Summer in Seattle

Fans might have said goodbye to Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams with the conclusion of Ash vs. Evil Dead last year, though Hourglass Escapes in Seattle, Washington will offer fans an all-new way to experience the franchise with the debut of an official Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn escape room.

Per press release, “When players enter that all-too-familiar cabin in the woods, they will have until dawn (or 60 minutes, whichever comes first) to find the Kandarian dagger and destroy the book of the dead before the evil dead swallows their souls. Fans of the classic film can expect Deadites, chainsaws, a very strange deer head, a chained-up cellar door, and plenty of horrifying surprises.”

While amusement parks like Universal Studios have often offered fans opportunities to walk through attractions themed after a variety of horror movies, the Dead by Dawn escape room will challenge fans in all-new ways, as they’ll have to take an active role in finding their escape.

“Every part of the design phase we stop and ask if this fits into the Evil Dead 2 universe,” Hourglass Escapes co-founder and creative director Seth Wolfson explained. “We want this to be a great Evil Dead 2 experience and a well-respected escape room on its own merit.”

The experience is sure to be an impressive and immersive experience, with Wolfson having previously been a scenic animatronic artist for Universal Studios Orlando and having sculpted and designed wax sculptures for Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Wolfson is joined by set and prop designer Regan MacStravic (Captain Fantastic, Safety Not Guaranteed), makeup FX artist Tim Peirson (Z Nation), video designer Ben Rock (production designer and creator of the infamous stickman for The Blair Witch Project), and veteran escape room composer David Chesnut.

“It’s an honor to be the first team ever entrusted with creating an escape room out of my all-time favorite horror film,” Wolfson added. “It’s a dream come true.”

For more details about the experience, set to open this summer, fans can head to www.EvilDead2Seattle.com.

This escape room is one of the few new experiences fans will have to look forward to in the world of the Evil Dead franchise, with no official word on a new film on the horizon. However, Bruce Campbell has previously teased a new Evil Dead video game could be on the way.

Do you think you could handle the experience of an Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn escape room? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!