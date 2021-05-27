The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Ash Funko Pop Launches for Funkoween

This October will mark 40 years since the iconic horror film The Evil Dead (originally titled Book of the Dead) premiered at Detroit's Redford Theatre. Funkoween - Funko's annual halfway to Halloween event - is the perfect time to debut the 40h anniversary The Evil Dead Ash Pop figure.

The standard Pop figure features Ash (a young Bruce Campbell) with his chainsaw, but if you're super lucky, the bloody Chase version will show up on your doorstep. You can try your luck by pre-ordering the Evil Dead Ash Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth. It's set for release in September.

The new Ash Pop figure is the first version released based on the original film. A version of Ash from Army of Darkness was released in 2014 and as a Hot Topic exclusive last year. An Ash Pop figure was also released in support of the short-lived Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

The Evil Dead Funko Pop comes only a day after a sequel was announced for HBO Max with Sam Rami and Bruce Campbell producing Sam Rami notes via Deadline:

"I’m thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film. The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

