Expedition X and Expedition Bigfoot Returning for New Seasons on Discovery

Fans know that the Discovery Channel is the go-to source for programs about the natural world, but the network has also been expanding beyond the natural world in recent years to explore the realm of the supernatural, thanks to programs like Expedition X and Expedition Bigfoot. Both series aim to shed light on the darker corners of the world and hope to find evidence about humanity’s biggest mysteries, and both series will be returning in August to dive even deeper into dark topics. Expedition X and Expedition Bigfoot will be premiering new seasons on Discovery on Wednesday, August 14th starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “Expedition X kicks off the action at 9 p.m. ET, as adventurer Josh Gates and his team of investigators dive into the stranger side of the unknown, seeking the truth behind the world’s eeriest supernatural mysteries. This season welcomes new host Heather Amaro to the team, a third-generation paranormal researcher who has spent decades investigating mysterious phenomena.Together with scientist Phil Torres, they delve far beyond the unknown and on a spine-tingling expedition into the unexplained.”

“In the season opener, Josh Gates joins Torres and Amaro in West Virginia for a two-part investigation at one of the most haunted buildings in America: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a sprawling abandoned psychiatric hospital with a tragic history and countless reports of paranormal activity. During the chilling investigation, they discover shocking secrets from the asylum’s sinister past and battle frightening forces beyond our understanding.

“This season, Torres and Amaro tackle the depths of Scotland’s Loch Ness to examine new evidence of the legendary sea creature; hit the haunted streets of Savannah, Georgia, where they brazenly spend the night among hostile spirits; investigate frightening accounts of a mysterious seven-foot monster known as the skunk ape who prowls the Florida Everglades; go deep into the woods of Michigan to hunt for a blood-hungry beast that is believed to be part of a shocking government cover-up; and more.

“Then, a new season of Expedition Bigfoot premieres at 10 p.m. ET, as an elite team of researchers including acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot experts Bryce Johnson and Russell Acord return to the field in their groundbreaking hunt for the legendary cryptid. Venturing back to the Lost Coast of Northern California, the epicenter of Bigfoot activity, the team embarks on their first-ever expedition to unearth evidence of the cryptid’s breeding ground. Utilizing advanced technology, the hunt is on as they believe they’ve located a nesting site and attempt to track down a family of Bigfoots…before they find them.”

