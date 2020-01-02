Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Movie TV Spot Released

We’re officially in a new year (and decade), and plenty of people are spending New Year’s Day chronicling their hopes and dreams for the near future. In just a matter of months, Blumhouse is set to put that mindset to the test in a spooky way, with an upcoming reboot of Fantasy Island. The horror-centric film has already showed fans a twisted fantasy, and a new TV spot is here to add to the fun.

The twist is only the beginning. Get ready for Blumhouse’s #FantasyIslandMovie in theaters Valentine’s Day. #NeverComingHome pic.twitter.com/BTXLHMug2T — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 1, 2020

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Pena is joined in the film by Maggie Q (Divergent, Live Free or Die Hard), Lucy Hale (Katy Keene, Truth or Dare), Austin Stowell (Catch 22, Battle of the Sexes), Portia Doubleday (Carrie, Mr. Robot), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars, Friday the 13th), and Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead). Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare‘s Jeff Wadlow direct from a script he co-wrote with Jillian Jacobs & Christopher Roach.

“We got to film in Fiji for two months, which was incredible,” Hale told E! in a recent interview. “I never met Maggie before, and we’ve gotten very close.”

Given the wildly-successful nature of some of Blumhouse’s other franchises, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fantasy Island, especially as the company’s founder is considering the idea of a somewhat-connected cinematic universe.

“I did. We would like to do that, we’re thinking about it,” Jason Blum said in an interview earlier this year. “I probably should have — it would have been easier to do what I thought of it earlier, but we’re thinking about doing it, with some of them, anyway. And it’s something that I’d really like to do.”

What do you think of the latest look at the Fantasy Island reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fantasy Island lands in theaters on February 14th.