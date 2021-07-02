Fear Street Star Breaks Down the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in New Video

To the surprise of many, Netflix's Fear Street trilogy took an ambitious approach to the adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series, opting to instead craft an entirely original three-film narrative that honored the spirit of the source material instead of lifting specific narrative elements from any particular entry. While it might not have featured overt references to the original book series, eagle-eyed Fear Street fans surely picked up on some of the more obscure references, with the films also featuring a number of references and nods to iconic and beloved horror properties, with star Sadie Sink pointing out some of the Easter eggs you might have missed in the above video. All three Fear Street films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Netflix describes the video, "The spooky fun starts with Part 1: 1994, starring Stranger Things' Maya Hawke, before jumping back to Part 2: 1978, starring Sadie Sink, also of Stranger Things fame. The trilogy wraps up with Part 3: 1666, which explores the origins of the Shadyside curse. Can't get enough of these throwback teen slasher flicks? Here's Sadie Sink herself with some Easter eggs you probably missed in the Fear Street trilogy."

With all three films coming from filmmaker Leigh Janiak, this allowed the trilogy to find common elements while also allowing each installment to honor the time period in which it was set. Janiak previously broke down the films that had the biggest influence on her.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies," Janiak shared in a statement. "For 1994, Scream stood above all rest -- it's peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World."

Netflix describes the films as follows:

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounters the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.



