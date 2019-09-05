Funko’s IT CHAPTER TWO Pennywise Deadlights Pop Collector’s Box Arrives Tonight

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters tomorrow, September 6th, but you can kick the fun off a bit early because Funko and Hot Topic are about to release a collector’s box of goodies online that includes an exclusive Pennywise (Deadlights) Pop figure, an exclusive Pennywise Mystery Mini (in a tin), an SS Georgie keychain, and an I love Derry Pin. If you’re interested in grabbing one for your collection, here’s what you need to know…

Funko’s IT CHAPTER TWO box is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available to order online right here starting tonight, September 5th / 6th between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). If you miss it, many of the sets and individual Pennywise Deadlights Pop figures will end up right here on eBay. Note that the set is available in select Hot Topic stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to take your chances, tonight’s launch is the way to go.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums up the film in his IT CHAPTER TWO review:

“Every thread leads to a third act culminating a near three-hour movie with some spectacle that’s hard to stay too invested in or get scared by when you might find yourself checking your watch. The final moments are clouded with CGI and flashing lights which, for some, might come with scares while, for others, it ends up losing a bit of the terror.

Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with the follow-up warrants the price of admission. Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with It as they were in 2017.”

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters this Friday, September 6th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.