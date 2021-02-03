Rare George Romero Items From Personal Collection to Be Unveiled in Virtual Event

✖

More than three years after his passing, filmmaker George Romero continues to be an important figure in the world of cinema, as story ideas and concepts continue to be unearthed by his family to remind fans of his ambitious narratives. An upcoming event hosted by the University of Pittsburgh Libraries will be offering fans a peek behind the curtain of the mastermind, as they'll be sharing glimpses into the George A. Romero Archival Collection for a virtual discussion. You can head to the event's official website to register for the experience, which will unfold on Tuesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. ET.

The event is said to include looks at "scripts, treatments, production documents, photos, videos, and more that will change how we see the filmmaker behind Night of the Living Dead,” per Bloody Disgusting.

“Fans will hear about early versions of familiar classics like Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead, scores of unmade projects like War of the Worlds, Before I Wake, Whine of the Faun, and Unholy Fire, collaborations with Stephen King from Creepshow to The Stand and Pet Sematary to The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, unseen photos from behind the scenes of Night of the Living Dead, shooting scripts used on set with Romero’s own handwritten notes and revisions, and much, much more,” the event promises. “Learn the inner workings of George Romero’s creative process and life as a horror filmmaker with Horror Studies Coordinator Ben Rubin and Visiting Researcher Adam Hart.”

Romero continued to develop various projects until late in his life, with his wife Suzanne Desrocher-Romero previously revealing that he left behind more than 40 unfinished scripts.

"George has many scripts. We have very many scripts that he's written. And so, you just never know what's gonna pop up," Desrocher-Romero shared with ComicBook.com back in 2018. "George was a prolific writer. He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he's written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I'm gonna make sure that he does. It's my mission."

