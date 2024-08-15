Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie Series Gets Teaser

The first teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest series, Grotesquerie has arrived and horror fans might just want to brace themselves for a strange and mysterious journey into darkness. As Niecy Nash-Betts’ Detective Lois Tryon says in chilling teaser’s voiceover just before things begin to get decidedly weird and unsettling, “I don’t know how it started. It’s like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness.” You can check the teaser — which is evocative of American Horror Story as well as full of religious imagery and tones — out for yourself in the video below. The series is set to debut on FX on September 25th.

In Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community and Detective Lois Tryon feels that the crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her, At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Michaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian, Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie also stars Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, and Raven Goodwin as Merrit Tryon. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce also stars in the series — you get a brief glimpse of him in the trailer — though details about his character remain under wraps. Kelce has previously teased that whatever his role in

“I was kind of blown away and kinda, like shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show,” Kelce said earlier this year during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So, hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”

Grotesquerie is written and crated by Murphy along with Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans‘ Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall, Elegance Bratton, and Murphy all direct episodes of the 10-episode season. Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, and Winkler executive produce along with Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

Grotesquerie debuts Wednesday, September 25th on FX.