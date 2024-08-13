American Horror Story Creator’s New Series Grotesquerie Gets Premiere Date

America Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy’s new horror drama series According to Deadline, series’ 10-episode first season is set to debut on Wednesday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The series will stream the next day on Hulu and will also be coming soon to Disney+ in international markets. In addition to the premiere date, FX also released a synopsis for the series as which you can check out below.

In Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community and Detective Lois Tryon (Niece Nash-Betts) feels that the crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

In addition to Nash-Betts and Diamond, Grotesquerie stars Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, and Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon. Travis Kelce also stars in an undisclosed role.

Kelce Has Previously Said His Role in Grotesquerie is “Big”

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce spoke about his role in Grotesquerie during an episode of his New Heights podcast, explaining that he was shocked that Murphy had given him a role and said that it’s a “big role” in the series.

“I was kind of blown away and kinda, like shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show,” Kelce said. “He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So, hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”

Kelce’s role in the series will be his first major foray into acting. The NFL star has previously hosted Saturday Night Live as well as appeared in a cameo during SNL‘s NFL-Taylor Swift sketch last fall.

Grotesquerie debuts Wednesday, September 25th on FX.