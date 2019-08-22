Guillermo del Toro’s Antlers Trailer Released

Guillermo Del Toro recently launched a beloved horror adaptation in Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, but he’s not done with the genre yet, and now we have a look at his newest project titled Antlers. The film is based on the short story The Quiet Boy from Nick Antosca and is directed by Scott Cooper. As you can see in the first trailer for the project below, the movie is high on tension, putting the audience in a small Oregon town that has some secrets hiding just out of view. Most of those secres involve a young student who tells a story in class about his home life and his family, but as you can see there’s something very not quite right about his story.

Keri Russell plays his teacher and Jesse Plemons plays her brother, and we’ll eventually see them discover that evidently there’s something evil in this town, and as the young boy describes, something seems to have befallen his parents. Russell starts to put together some of his art, which indicates a disturbing force, and we also get several hints of what that force is in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see something trying to get into the boy’s room, and he seems to eat in total darkness with a light from his helmet being the only thing to light his way. We also see bloodstains in the hallway and something grisly eating something else at one point, but the biggest reveal is the quick glimpse we get of a monster right at the end of the trailer.

Is that his father? His mother? Some dark creature that’s set up shop in his home? We have no idea, but we definitely want to find out, and you can get hyped for the film in the trailer above.

C. Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Scott Cooper wrote the screenplay, and the film is produced by del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. The film stars Russell, Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan, and you can check out the official description below.

“In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

Antlers hits theaters later this year.