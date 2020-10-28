Horror Movie Roulette Will Pick The Halloween Film For You to Stream

✖

In the age of streaming, everyone knows the nightmare of getting stuck in the limbo of what to watch. Scrolling through different categories of TV shows and movies, never being able to truly decide. Those choices don't get any easier when trying to decide on a film to fit a particular mood or theme - especially when it comes to Halloween. There are so many great spooky films that have been released over the years, and finding the right one to serve as your Halloween treat is a tall order. Thankfully, you can now surrender your choice to a horror movie roulette wheel, to make the choices for you!

Here's the full announcement of the Halloween Horror Movie Roulette:

Just in time for Halloween... a fun new feature for those of us that love a little scare -- the Spooky Roulette! It’s the horror-version of our widely known Netflix Roulette, which now supports all major streaming services in the U.S. as well as the UK. Simply set your preferred IMDb score minimum (or don’t, if you’re feeling particularly adventurous), and spin for a completely random and spontaneous movie night! The Spooky Roulette is just one exciting portion of our service's launch in the UK. Previously Reelgood was only available in the United States, so we’re beyond thrilled to announce we now also support streaming platforms in the United Kingdom such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, NowTV, BFI Player, Channel 4, itv, and more! Streamers in the U.S. and UK can easily access Reelgood for free via the website, as well as download the respective apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV, and LG Smart TVs. As an overwhelming number of new streaming services break into the scene, there is a very real need for an app like Reelgood to provide a simple way for consumers to keep track of where to watch their favorite movies and TV shows. Here are some key features of Reelgood if you wish to share with your readers: Browse and search for movies and TV shows available on all your services with just one app Click play from Reelgood to automatically start playing content in the app of your choice Track your TV shows and add movies you want to watch See what's free to watch across all ad-supported streaming services available in your area Let Reelgood keep you updated with alerts when new episodes are available and movies are added to your services

If you want to try it out, click the links above - and then come back and let us know in the comments if horror roulette worked out for you!

Happy Halloween!