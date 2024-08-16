Life-Size Wednesday Addams, Haunted Mansion, and More Halloween Gear Comes to Lowe’s

The Addams Family have been key components of the Halloween season for decades, but thanks to the debut of the spin-off series Wednesday on Netflix, the franchise is arguably more popular than ever. In honor of the Jenna Ortega-starring series, Lowe’s is releasing a new wave of Halloween decorations celebrating the series, which includes a life-size Wednesday that is even animated to replicate the signature dance from the series. Lowe’s is also celebrating Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, along with a number of other all-new and unique items. Halloween items from Lowe’s are now available in store and online.

“Those who are creeping it real with their spooky decorations this year may have already seen the first batch of Lowe’s Halloween merch, but more tricks and treats are coming,” Lowe’s describes. “This year we’re seeing dark color palettes and moody and mysterious décor with a luxe gothic vibe, alongside some ’90s influenced whimsical approaches to the holiday. No matter which route they go, shoppers can go big decorating their homes this Halloween — making their house the ‘ultimate thrill’ of the neighborhood. From creating a graveyard groove in the front yard to decorating a haunted home with mystery and mischief, Lowe’s has all of the latest Halloween trends. Not to mention, the spook-tacular Wednesday and Addams Family collection!”

The Addams Family and Wednesday collection is described, “Wednesday’s childhood may be ‘full of woe,’ but these decorations are anything but. Dive into the world of Netflix’s iconic pop-culture phenomenon, Wednesday, through themed home decor, yard decorations, and even life-sized figures — with some killer dance moves. There’s never a dull moment at Nevermore Academy; find out what could be in store for you with this creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky line.”

Life-sized Wednesday Addams from Lowe’s

Wednesday 5-ft Musical Wednesday Addams Raven Dance Animatronic

Life-size animated Wednesday delights trick-or-treaters with her famous dance…as seen on TV!

Wednesday makes the scene this Halloween as a premium animatronic, engineered for maximum fun by Lowe’s Haunted Living and Tekky.

Spirited surf music syncs with Wednesday’s groovy “side-to-side swinging-arms” dance motion upon activation.



Life-sized IT figure from Lowe’s

The Addams Family 4-ft Cousin Itt Musical Animatronic

It’s alive! Life-size animated Addams Family Cousin It delights trick-or-treaters as he dances ’round the room…as seen on TV! Indoor use.

Addams Family Cousin It makes the scene this Halloween as a premium prop, engineered for maximum fun by Lowe’s Haunted Living and Tekky.

Addams Family theme music plays as Cousin It comes to life to spin around your scene!

Wednesday’s Thing from Lowe’s

Wednesday 13-in Musical Wednesday Thing Bookstack Tabletop Animatronic

It’s the next big Thing this Halloween! Realistic, life-size animated Halloween prop features finger-tapping Thing, cinematic sound effects and sound clips from the screen…and an unexpected (spine-chilling) spider jumpscare!

The Wednesday ThingBook Stack makes the scene this Halloween as a premium animated decor item, engineered for maximum fun by Lowe’s Haunted Living and Tekky.

Sound and motion-activated animated sequence!

Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Caretaker from Lowe’s

Disney 6-ft The Haunted Mansion LED The Caretaker Animatronic

ANIMATED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 6-ft x 2-ft W x 2.6-ft D animated The Caretaker with shovel and lantern

ANIMATION/SOUND: Plays “Grim Grinning Ghosts” with crow sound effects, The Caretaker moves lighted lantern

EASY SETUP/STORAGE: Includes assembly directions and collapses for easy storage

The Haunted Mansion sign from Lowe’s

Disney 12-in Musical LED The Haunted Mansion Wall Plaque Decor

HALLOWEEN DECOR: 12-in H x 6.9-in W x 2-in D indoor Disney Haunted Mansion Logo Wall Plaque with lights and sound effects

STYLE/FINISH: Weathered, dark patina finish with ornate details and gargoyle at top

SOUND/LIGHT EFFECTS: Plays instrumental version of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” and lights up with blue light

You can see the full lineup of Halloween items from Lowe’s online and in stores.

