Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet

In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.

WARNING: Mild spoilers for Halloween Ends below

In present-day Haddonfield, Illinois, Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Corey (Rohan Campbell) attempt to celebrate All Hallow's Eve by going to a local Halloween party. While there, they encounter a number of different partyers, including Nick Castle wearing a trenchcoat. When he bumps into Corey, he opens his trenchcoat to show he's wearing a bodysuit covered with human anatomy, while also asking Corey, "See anything you like?"

Given that Castle is iconic within the Halloween community, it's delightful to get to actually see his face on-screen after all these years. Additionally, his piece of dialogue serves as a reference to the original Halloween, as that's what P.J. Soles' Lynda says to who she thinks is her boyfriend Bob, but is actually Michael Myers in disguise.

Castle's first return to the franchise in 40 years came in 2018's Halloween, where his cameo was as the masked Michael Myers. That film saw the actor merely offering up a familiar tilt of the head, while James Jude Courtney portrayed a majority of the rest of Myers' scenes. In Halloween Kills, Castle had a cameo as the masked Myers as he was in a dark closet, with audiences only seeing him through footage captured by a toy drone. This scene ended up being cut from the final version of the film, with the cameo instead being just a deleted scene on the home video release.

Despite having played a ruthless killer more than 40 years ago, to get to see Castle playing a comedic character in Halloween Ends is sure to bring delight to longtime fans of the franchise.

Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.

What did you think of the cameo? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!