Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Won’t Rule Out Future Movies

The night is finally here! After a year’s delay, Halloween Kills is finally hitting theaters and Peacock. Fans are excited to see the long-awaited return to Haddonfield, which will mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ latest stint Laurie Strode. Curtis first played the role of Laurie in 1978 and continued to star in Halloween II, Halloween H20, and had more little cameos throughout the franchise before returning in full force for the 2018 Halloween. Despite making these movies for over 40 years, Curtis isn’t ruling out more appearances after Halloween Ends hits theaters next year.

“Well, I’m 62 years old, and I played Laurie Strode the first time when I was 19,” Curtis explained to ComicBook.com. “And I never thought we would do another one. And every step of the way I haven’t thought we would do another one. So for me to say goodbye is not something I would ever do. I will say goodbye when I’m dead. I am a freelance actor, which means I am quote unemployed. So the truth is, I have other things I’m doing, but I will never say goodbye. It will be hard to imagine a circumstance that happened the organic way that this one did from an email from this one to this one on September 7th, 2016 at 8:37 PM, Los Angeles time, saying, ‘Moonshot ‘Halloween’ question mark, full creative control, Carpenter doing the score. Is this a sandbox you would play in?’ And five years and a month later, and many hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues. Millions of fans around the world are now reinventing, I mean, reassociating with Laurie and Michael. And so to say goodbye? No. Can I imagine another magical scenario? No. But I never thought I’d be here. The last thing in the world I thought I would have done again is another Halloween movie, the last thing. If Jake Gyllenhaal hadn’t called me and said, ‘Hey, my friend David would like to talk to you about a Halloween movie.’ I was like, ‘Okay, Jake.’ And then David called me, but that was after the original email between them. That was way after.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. Halloween Ends is set to be released on October 14th, 2022.