Halloween Kills: Kyle Richards Shares Throwback From Original Halloween Set

Halloween Kills is finally hitting theaters and Peacock next week, and Jamie Lee Curtis is not the only original Halloween star to appear in the new film. The upcoming horror movie will also feature Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. Richards was only a kid when she appeared in Halloween, and these days she’s best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which means folks are excited to see her return to acting. Richards also seems happy to be back in Haddonfield. In fact, a recent featurette saw her and Curtis having some loving moments together. Yesterday, Richards continued to spread the Halloween love by taking to Instagram to share a throwback from the original movie.

“#flashbackfriday I love this woman @curtisleejamie 1 week until @halloweenmovie 🎃 🔪 In theaters & streaming on @peacocktv,” Richards wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and Curtis surprised fans by showing up to introduce the film. During the intro, she read the original email exchange between Blum and Green.

“This email is the reason that the new Halloween movies exist,” Curtis explained. “One email, five years and one month later, two movies in the can, one to shoot, hundreds of f*cking millions of dollars, millions and millions of fans later. Because of that email, we are here tonight and I’m presenting this to you, David Gordon Green. Without you, I would not be here.” Due to the late time of the event, she jokingly added, “And even though I don’t want to be here, and I actually don’t want to meet any of you, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart because without you guys, I have no career, and I couldn’t love you more.”

This week, Curtis was joined by her on-screen daughter, Judy Greer, who took part in a fan surprise organized by ComicBook.com.

“It’s a powerful thing to see actors that portray characters and there being real similarities and that that’s translating to you is really beautiful,” Curtis told a fan named Rebecca Seals, who has previously design cosplay outfits based on the Halloween movies and shard her appreciation for the empowerment she feels from watching Laurie Strode. “We hope that when you see Halloween Kills that you will forgive us for its brutality and understand in order to tell the truth in this movie, it had to be brutal.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.