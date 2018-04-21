New ‘Halloween’ Poster Reveals an Aged Michael Myers

A new poster for the next installment in the Halloween movie franchise has just hit, and it certainly reveals something special that fans will love to see:

This new poster should instantly inspire hashtags like “#OldMikeMyers” or something of that nature. The image is hauntingly good at conveying the basic premise of this new chapter from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, which you can read for yourself below:

“Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

If you haven’t heard, Jamie Lee Curtis will be once again returning to the franchise as Laurie Strode, with the original Michael Myers (aka “The Shape”) actor Nick Castle reprising his role, as well. In terms of the continuity, Halloween (2018) will be a direct sequel to the original Halloween I & II, skipping the litany of later sequels, and definitely Rob Zombie’s 2000s reboot of the first two films.

Besides several Easter egg casting decisions, the film stars Judy Greer (Archer) as Karen Strode, who is Laurie’s daughter. There will be all sorts of callbacks to earlier points in the franchise – including iconic locations, and a return to the tone of the original, complete with some classic fan-fav practical effects. Best of all, John Carpenter himself stepped in to help craft this, fully endorsing McBride and Green’s work.

We recently got word of executive reactions to a screening of the film, and it seems that Blumhouse is happy with the end result. Now that this poster is out, we should expect a trailer to follow soon.

Horror is having such a surge in box office dominance right now, that getting the Halloween franchise back to form would be a welcome addition to the trend. Zombie’s reboot series tried to over-analyze the backstory and character of Michael Myers, added some bizarre surrealist delusion subplot to the killer, and hoped more gore-porn would cover the lack of creativity and technique in the directorial vision. Needless to say, those films didn’t revitalize the franchise, as hoped.

With this sequel film going back to Carpenter’s original vision of a mysterious force-of-nature killer, and some new creative flourishes being promised, we have a potential massive hit on our hands.

Halloween will be in theaters on October 19th.