Original Halloween and Beloved Sequels Returning to Theaters

Michael Myers is set to return to the big screen in a major way this October with the release of Halloween Kills on October 15th, but for fans of the franchise hoping to look back at the series’ origins, the original 1978 Halloween, as well as sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers will also be screening in select theaters. While the upcoming Halloween Kills doesn’t incorporate the events of Return or Revenge, many audiences consider them to be highlights of the series, thanks to the introduction of actor Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd. You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website for more details on upcoming screenings.

Following the original film, Michael Myers would go on to appear in 1981’s Halloween II, in which he seemingly was killed off in a massive fire. The next film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, departed from the Myers mythology entirely to tell a standalone story about a villainous mask-maker. Given how disappointed many fans were that Myers wasn’t the focus of that film, Halloween 4 earned its title due to how it revived Myers to his former glory, thus reigniting interest in the franchise.

“We are thrilled to return the legendary Halloween franchise to theaters and continue our partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures,” Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President, shared in a statement. “Despite the pandemic, last year we saw a strong presence from Halloween fans across drive-in theaters, which illustrates that for horror film fans, Halloween has become a thrilling tradition on a global scale — one that we hope to carry forward for years to come.”

The showings are being booked worldwide, through a partnership between CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films.

“With this year marking the 43rd year of the original Halloween, along with the upcoming release of director David Gordon Green’s new film Halloween Kills, we’re excited for this iconic franchise to represent a symbol of the holiday itself,” Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass, added. “Our goal is to bring classic films to fans across the country, especially during these uncertain times, which is why we are catering to fans with showings of the most beloved Halloween films, continuing the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years.”

You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website for more details on upcoming screenings. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

