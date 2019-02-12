‘Happy Death Day 2U’ End Credits Tease Third Film

Happy Death Day proved to be a surprise hit in 2017, earning itself a sequel which lands in theaters this Wednesday. Fans will have to wait to see if Happy Death Day 2U will also get a sequel, though director of both films, Christopher Landon, revealed that an end credits sequence teases what fans could expect in a potential third film.

“Oh, I have more than an idea,” Landon shared with Entertainment Weekly about working on another sequel. “I always imagined this as a trilogy, so I have the third movie, but it’s just a question of whether this one does well. I would love to make the third one. I think it’s a really bonkers, fun idea.”

He added, “There’s a big clue already in [Happy Death Day 2U]. There’s an end credit sequence, so people who stick around, they’ll see that. But, beyond that, mum’s the word right now.”

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

In the first film, Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Israel Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

A new film would likely see Rothe return, though the actress claims she doesn’t know the direction the third film would take.

“Chris has mentioned it very briefly, but I truly know nothing about it,” Rothe admitted. “The only thing I do know is, like with the sequel, Chris will surprise, and amaze, and shock us with whatever turn this franchise takes if there is a third film. I don’t think anyone could have expected the sequel could have been what it is, just in terms of how zany, and crazy, and wonderful, yet emotionally grounded the story is. So, I can only imagine what must be going on in his brain right now.”

Fans can check out Happy Death Day 2U when it opens on February 13th.

