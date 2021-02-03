Haunting of Bly Manor Star Says Golden Globes "F-cked Up" for Snubbing Co-Star

✖

The Golden Globe nominations were released today and while there are plenty of nominees to celebrate, many folks on social media are upset about an array of snubs. Da 5 Blood's Delroy Lindo, I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel, and The Prom/Let Them All Talk's Meryl Streep were just some of the top people trending today thanks to their big snubs. However, another star who wasn't recognized is getting special shout-outs from their co-workers. T'Nia Miller gave a heart-wrenching performance as Hannah Grose on The Haunting of Bly Manor, and both Rahul Kohli (Owen Sharma) and Mike Flanagan (creator) believe she should have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

"Hello #GoldenGlobes, T’Nia. Miller. You done f*cked up. Yours sincerely, Rahul Kohli," Kohli tweeted. "Amen," Flanagan added. You can check out the tweets below:

During a recent interview with GQ, Kohli was asked about The Haunting of Bly Manor's fifth episode, "The Altar of the Dead," which followed Miller's Hannah through a series of memories until a dark truth is uncovered. The actors had to act in the same memories multiple times throughout the episode, and Kohli broke down some of their performance decisions.

"That was my favorite," Kohli revealed. "I remember reading through that and just having my mind blown. Even as an audience member, I was reading those scenes thinking, 'What the hell is going on?' For those interview scenes with T’Nia and myself, we were in that space all day long, and we created the foundation. We did the first one where we would say that’s the blueprint—I think that’s the closest to what reality was. It was actually easier than I thought it would be because once you lock that, it becomes very easy to make it just a little bit different. It’s cheating, but all you have to do is change your body position and do the scene and it’s different. Once you know it that well, you can start throwing in these extra little shades."

As for the Haunting series, Flanagan has said he's open to creating more seasons.

"A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That's all it really is, no matter how you dress it up," Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly. "A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past... That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show." He added, "I feel like there’s no shortage of ghosts in the world for all of us... So, if we could find some common language with which to talk about them, then that’s something we always aspire to do this season or beyond, if that’s the way it goes."

Do you think T'Nia Miller should have gotten a Golden Globe nomination for The Haunting of Bly Manor? Tell us in the comments!

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.