HBO Max’s Halloween Hub Using IT Door Gag for Randomized Streaming

If you’re looking across all of the man Halloween-themed hubs on every streaming service looking for something to watch, and believe us all of them have one, HBO Max has come up with the perfect option for those of us that can’t make up our minds. Channeling one of the best moments from 2017’s IT, the “Halloween is Here” collection on the streamer has an option with three randomized selections for users that want to watch something, but don’t know what to watch. All you have to do, like the kids in Derry did inside the house on Neibolt Street is pick one of three doors: Not Scary at All, Scary, and Very Scary.

Under a banner that reads “31 Days of Tricks or Treats” this clever method of finding users something to watch during spooky season. HBO Max notes that the selection behind each of these doors “Refreshes daily” meaning if you watch any or all of these three titles you’ll be able to come back tomorrow for a brand new selection. Today behind the “Not Scary at All” door is “Shiver Me Timbers!,” a spooky episode of Popeye about an alleged ghost ship; clicking on the “Scary” door will bring up the 1970 cult horror movie Equinox; and clicking on “Very Scary” brings up the 2009 remake My Bloody Valentine 3-D.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max’s Halloween hub is divided into a ton of different sections with appropriate films and TV shows underneath them including:

“Magic and Witchcraft,” featuring movies like Corpse Bride, The Witches, Death Note, and the Harry Potter Collection

“Creature Features,” which spotlights Cloverfield, The Blob (1958), Godzilla and King Kong movies, and the Critters collection

“Spooky Comedies,” shows off Warm Bodies, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, Trick ‘r Treat, and Return of the Living Dead

“Family-Friendly Frights,” which highlights Gremlins, Scoob!, Little Shop of Horrors, and Igor

There are other sections as well including “Costume Ideas,” which highlights films with great ideas for what users can wear to a Halloween party but aren’t necessarily Halloween-centric (think Birds of Prey, Clueless, The Matrix, Watchmen, and Austin Powers); plus TV centric sections exclusively about specific shows like South Park, Looney Tunes, and The Middle.

You can go to HBOMax.com right now to see it for yourself.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.