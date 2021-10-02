Paramount+ Reveals New Halloween Streaming Hub Peak Screaming

To kick off October Paramount+ is making sure you know that the they’re a crucial stop for your Halloween streaming as they roll out “Peak Screaming,” their month long celebration of all things spooky. In addition to classic films and TV shows that are already streaming on the platform, Peak Screaming will also see the release of some brand new horror content and Halloween-themed TV throughout October. You can find the full list of horror films streaming now and the new offerings that are set to arrive below! New subscribers also have the opportunity to purchase a Paramount+ and SHOWTIME bundle for $9.99 per month until October 20.

The first of the all-new Halloween content coming to Paramount+ during Peak Screaming will be a special Halloween episode from Rugrats on October 7th. In “The Werewoof Hunter,” Tommy will need his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one. Starting October 10 the season two finale of Evil will premiere which will :find the team meeting with a student who has a growing compulsion to eat human flesh.”

Finally none other than Paranormal: Activity Next of Kin, the seventh and newest installment in the horror series, will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29. Streaming alongside the new film in the series will be a behind-the-scenes documentary of the film that started it all, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity.

Horror films already streaming on Paramount+ under the Peak Screaming banner include:

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part II (A Paramount+ Exclusive)

Child’s play (2019)

Crawl

World War Z

Gretel & Hansel

Mother!

Saint Maud

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Kiss the Girls

Night of the Living Dead

Paranormal Activity 4

The Devil Inside

The Ring

The Traveler

The Ruins

Area 51

Naturally a host of Halloween appropriate TV content is also streaming including Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows like Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, iCarly, Paw Patrol, The Fairly Odd Parents, and even an entire SpongeBob SquarePants section called Boo-kini Bottom. Halloween episodes of hit sitcoms like Cheers, Fraiser, Happy Days, The Brady Bunch, and more are also available.

The Showtime/Paramount+ bundles are available to subscribers in the United States and is available for a limited time. Head to Paramountplus.com/Showtimebundle to sign up.