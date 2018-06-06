Selma Blair’s Heart Is Broken Over ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

The upcoming Hellboy reboot continues to make progress towards completion, with each day dulling the sting for the cast and crew of the original two movies who won’t be reprising their roles. Selma Blair, who played Hellboy‘s quasi-love interest Liz in the first two movies, is heartbroken that director Guillermo del Toro isn’t involved in the upcoming film, yet still hopes the film finds success.

“God, you know, people are fans of Hellboy and also fans of Guillermo,” Blair told CinemaBlend. “So part of us, the ones that were so loyal to Guillermo, our hearts are broken that it didn’t work out with the greatest third installment ever written that I wish I could play more than anything in the world. But I truly hope that Mike Mignola has his vision out there for the darker Hellboy come to light, and I’m sure he will, and David Harbour is excellent and everyone involved, but no my heart is broken.”

Far more than just a job, director del Toro lived and breathed Hellboy, making the films passion projects above all else. The previous entries in the franchise might not have resonated with audiences at large, but they have developed devout followings.

Del Toro has always bounced back and forth between genres, creating ghost stories, monster movies and fairy tales. One of his first big films to help him earn notoriety in the awards circuit was Pan’s Labyrinth, the success of which gave him the keys to the kingdom to make any film he wanted.

The result was teaming up with Ron Perlman for Hellboy II: The Golden Army. The film didn’t make much of an impact at the box office, yet many fans enjoyed the film even more than the first.

Initially, news of the reboot came as a surprise to fans, with Perlman and del Toro seemingly discovering the news at the same time as everyone else. They voiced their disappointment of the announcement, as it meant they couldn’t make a third film, but everyone involved seems to have made peace with the prospect.

“I don’t own Hellboy, Mike [Mignola] does.” del Toro explained to ScreenGeek last year. “So, you know, he is the father of the character and if he wants to reboot it, it’s perfectly fine. I got to make two – that’s two more than I thought I would get to make … So you know, as far as I’m concerned god speed and god bless.”

The Hellboy reboot will hit theaters on January 19, 2019.

[H/T CinemaBlend]