Hocus Pocus 2 Getting Cereal This Fall

Hocus Pocus fans have just gotten another reason to be excited about the upcoming spooky season, as Kellogg's has revealed that it will be celebrating the arrival of the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 by releasing a limited-edition cereal. The all-new cereal, which has a "Berry Brew" flavor, will be set to hit shelves this month, just in time for audiences to stock up on the cereal ahead of the film's premiere next month. Learn more about the Hocus Pocus 2 cereal below, which will start hitting shelves nationwide in the coming weeks, and check out the sequel when it premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.

Per press release, "Oh, look, another glorious morning to enjoy Kellogg's latest collaboration -- this time bringing a spooky twist to breakfast ahead of the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 streaming only on Disney+ on September 30th (rated PG. Disney+ subscription required. 18+ to subscribe). Hop on your broomsticks and grab your spoons because this fall, fans can celebrate the Sanderson Sisters at breakfast with NEW Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.

"The delicious berry brew flavor of Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal will enchant you. Each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange, and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes."

(Photo: Kellogg's)

"Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years," Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, shared in a statement. "Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."

The new film is described, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

The sequel sees the return of stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Newcomers to the franchise include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The Hocus Pocus 2 cereal starts hitting shelves in August. Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 30th.

