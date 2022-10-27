Hocus Pocus Stars Weigh in on Whether They'd Return for Third Film

This year's Hocus Pocus 2 shifted focus away from the characters from the original Hocus Pocus, other than the Sanderson sisters, with actors Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden all weighing in on whether they would be open to returning for a potential third film. All three said that they would be open to returning to the franchise, with Katz noting that a follow-up wouldn't necessarily have to include the specific Sanderson sisters, though also noted how, with it taking 30 years for this sequel, another installment would hopefully arrive sooner than three decades from now. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shaw said of a return, "It's such a fun story and obviously having us reminisce about this makes it that much more fun, and the fondness keeps growing."

Getting more specific about what a third film could look like, Katz expressed, "I'd be 100 percent down to do it ... I haven't read [the book sequel], but who's to say there has to be continuity in terms of the story? You can create any story. If they were to take the book and turn it into a screenplay, it doesn't have to be the witches coming back, they can do whatever they want, and people will be stoked to see it. The witches are 30 years older, so we've got to get this done sooner than later. We can't wait another 30 years. Sorry, it's the truth! I'm sure Bette does not want to be doing this at age 98."

Shaw went on to add, "She has the best time. I bet she will. The craggier, the better!"

In the original film, Marsden voiced the cat Thackery Binx, who noted he would "absolutely" be open for a third film.

The trio isn't alone in their openness to return, with Midler being just as interested in the opportunity.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

