Imaginary Star Pyper Braun Kept Terrifying Everyone on Set With a Prank

We talked to the stars of Imaginary about some onset pranks.

Blumhouse's latest horror film, Imainagry, was released in theaters today. At the time of this writing, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 27% critics score. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave the film a 2 out of 5, calling it "uneven." However, Outlaw writes that the movie's main villain, Chauncey Bear, "will likely break through as a new horror icon," and it sounds like Blumhouse already has some ideas for Chauncey's future. In honor of the film's release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with some of its stars, including Pyper Braun and Taegen Burns. During the interview, it was revealed that 10-year-old Braun was a bit of a prankster on set.

"Well, actually, Jeff has one of the actual Chaunceys, Jeff Wadlow, our director," Braun shared. "And Jeff gave me the mock-up version of Chauncey. I call him Fauncey, 'Fake Chauncey.' ... I hid the spare on set to scare some people," she explained with a laugh.

"She scared me," Burns revealed. "Got me a couple times."

"I hid him in your room once," Braun added. "He's been in the elevator, he's been down to set in my chair."

"He's traveled the whole set," Burns shared. "He's seen everything," Braun explained.

What Is Imaginary About?

Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. Imaginary was directed by Jeff Wadlow, who wrote the film with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. You can read the official description of Imaginary below:

"From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind Five Nights at Freddy's and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends -- and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be."

