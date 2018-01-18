Ingrid Michaelson Is Working on a ‘Stranger Things’ Inspired Album

Since debuting on Netflix back in 2016, Stranger Things has grown to have a pretty profound impact on pop culture. And apparently, that will soon include Ingrid Michaelson’s latest project.

The singer/songwriter recently announced her newest album, which will be inspired by the 80s-set Netflix series. Michaelson celebrated the project, which is called Stranger Songs, by unveiling a piece of teaser art, which you can check out below. In it, Michaelson can be seen in a version of Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) pink-and-blue ensemble from season one.

As you all may (or may not know) I am OBSESSED with @Stranger_Things. So obsessed, I’m writing a record inspired by the show! Release date TBA. Stay tuned my Stranger Babies…the 80’s are comin atcha! pic.twitter.com/PMVfnAIljK — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 17, 2018

According to Michaelson, Stranger Songs was inspired by the personal connection she ended up having to the series.

“Finding your connection to another’s art isn’t something I’ve ever built a record on but I feel so inspired by the world Stranger Things has created,” Michaelson said in a statement to Billboard. “This show brings me back to a place of safety and comfort when everything seemed simple. Especially after losing my parents, the idea of living in that space, even for an hour at a time, is not only intoxicating, it’s necessary. I started writing poems inspired by the show and I realized how connected I was to it and my childhood and to that innocence lost.”

At the moment, Stranger Songs doesn’t have a release date, but Michaelson will reportedly time the album with the release of Stranger Things‘ third season. While the season is rumored to begin filming this spring, the film’s cast doesn’t really know what to expect.

“I have absolutely no idea, and also I’m not allowed to talk to you about anything.” David Harbour said during a recent interview. “Because I’m always the person that gets in trouble. But they haven’t told me anything. I think I’ll be in it though, that’s all I know.”

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix.