Interview With the Vampire Star Talks the Pressure of Bringing Anne Rice's Iconic Story to Life

This fall, AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire debuts on both AMC and AMC+ and for fans of the beloved gothic horror novel, it's a major moment. The book first released in 1976, was previously adapted into the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt that remains fairly beloved by fans. For the stars of the AMC series, it's also something that comes with a bit of pressure not only to live up to fan expectation but their own. Sam Reid, who plays Lestat de Lioncourt in the upcoming series, told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con recently that he's a huge fan of the Rice's Vampire Chronicles and while he was excited for the opportunity, he also feels the pressure to live up to the story Rice created.

"Super familiar. Huge fan of the books, huge fan," Reid said. "When I read that it was going to be made into a TV show I was just really hopeful that I had the opportunity to audition for it. So yeah, huge amounts of pressure because you feel that pressure to make sure that you live up to the character in the world that you love so much. I mean, there's a huge amount of pressure because they're so loved these books and this world that she created but also the pressure that you put on yourself to live up to them as well is full on. But what an extraordinary opportunity and gift and privilege to be able to be a part of it."

Even with the pressure to live up to the books, AMC's take on Interview is going to be a bit different than what readers may recall. From what has been shown thus far in the first trailer and teasers for the series, there's a bit of a time period shift and some character shifts that series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said modernizes the story, though he has also expressed feeling a great responsibility to adapting the novel as well.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire debuts October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.