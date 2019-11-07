The Invisible Man Reboot Gets Official Poster

After a bit of a rough start to the “Dark Universe,” the Universal Monsters are back for more. Blumhouse is on deck to deliver a new part of the franchise with The Invisible Man, and there’s a brand new poster as well. The tone of the poster conveys just how psychological the entire exercise can be. The tagline at the top reads “What you can’t see can hurt you.” That sentiment is being pushed to its limit if the poster is anything to go off of. Elisabeth Moss sits there with her face mostly shrouded looking extremely stressed out. The rest of the poster is consumed by the dark, but there is a foreboding sense that there’s something lurking in that black space waiting for her. Whatever is out there is obviously not there to make friends. February is going to be very tense as the movie makes its way to theaters.

Several different trips to the big screen haven’t necessarily been the most flattering for the Universal Monsters. Some of the efforts range from iconic to the less-than-great. Blumhouse’s upcoming re-imagining of the franchise looks like it will try to infuse some of the scares that people think of when they remember these iconic monster movies. Horror fans have been waiting to see how this new direction pans out and now the anticipation has been dialed up a little more. The first trailer for the upcoming film gave fans their first taste. The Handmaid’s Tale and Us star Elizabeth Moss is front and center in the trailer as well.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” producer Jason Blum told Collider earlier this year. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

The Invisible Man is being headed by Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3 director Leigh Whannell. The cast that includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Benedict Hardie, and Harriet Dyer.

Check out the official synopsis for The Invisible Man for yourself down below!

“What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man hits theaters on February 28, 2020.