Watch Pennywise the Clown Scare Diddy in Ellen Prank

In the pages of Stephen King‘s IT, the supernatural creature that haunts the town of Derry is able to prey on your biggest fears. It just happens to be very convenient if your biggest fear is a clown.

And though Sean “Diddy” Combs might try to convince the public that he is not afraid of clowns, his actions say otherwise. Thankfully Ellen Degeneres is there to get to the truth. Check out the clip above and see for yourself.

Pennywise the Clown might have some free time picking on P. Diddy and Ellen, but he’s going to have his hands full next year as he appears in the sequel to the breakout horror movie of 2017.

IT: Chapter Two will focus on the Losers Club when they’re older, with a star-studded cast joining the franchise for the last film in Stephen King’s epic.

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman has promised that the film will include one of the most bizarre aspects of the book, referencing the Ritual of Chüd.

“The Ritual of Chüd is challenging, but it’s such an important component to the book that we had to address it,” Dauberman said to CinemaBlend. “That stuff is difficult to balance, but because [director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and I] worked with each other before, when I’m writing pages and all that stuff it becomes more of a conversation and less like, ‘Hey, here’s what I did.’ It’s sort of organic; it’s really kind of just chipping away at the stone and trying to find the most focused, accessible way into some of more metaphysical aspects of that book.”

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the new film, and though there is a source material out there that fans can look to, expect some surprises in the next movie. Dauberman promised the saga’s ending would be heartbreaking.

“Like I said with the first one, it’s really this embarrassment of riches. It was trying to do your best job of taking what Stephen King wrote so beautifully all those years ago and try to translate it to the script page,” Dauberman said to SlashFilm. “For me it was just really fun to be able to revisit these characters and see what they’re up to 27 years later. There was a challenge trying to get all those character introductions and ‘here’s where we are so far’ which is fun to tackle. How can we find an elegant solution to introduce this many characters again to the audience?”

IT: Chapter Two premieres in theaters in September 6, 2019. Don’t expect to see Diddy in the audience.