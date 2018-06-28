‘IT: Chapter 2’: First Look At Cast Assembled

Production has officially begun on the highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s IT, resulting in the entire adult cast assembling on set. James McAvoy offered fans the first glimpse at the adult cast in IT: Chapter 2 by sharing behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram.

McAvoy shared a series of polaroids with the caption, “Snapped IT.” The post shows Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Grazer, and possibly James Ransone. Andy Bean and Jay Ryan are also new additions to the cast as adult versions of younger characters, with the stars of last year’s IT also returning for the sequel.

In King’s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

The novel was adapted into a two-part miniseries in 1990, utilizing a fractured timeline to tell the tale similarly to how the novel unfolded. Director Andy Muschietti instead decided to use the first film to focus solely on the young characters so that audiences would become more attached to them in hopes of making a more effective second half of the story.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year, Muschietti teased just how scary the sequel will be, thanks in part to his decision to separate the timelines.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

Bill Skarsgard, who will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, also teased what to expect in the new film.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Skarsgard confirmed with Den of Geek. “It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

The IT sequel hits theaters on September 7, 2019.

[H/T Instagram, jamesmcavoyrealdeal]