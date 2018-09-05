‘It: Chapter Two’ Director Shares Bloody Jessica Chastain Photo

Fans have to wait almost a year to see It: Chapter Two in all its glory, but director Andy Muschietti just gave fans a pretty gnarly sneak peek.

A recent post on Muschietti’s Instagram, which you can check out below, shows him being hugged by It: Chapter Two star Jessica Chastain, who is covered in quite a lot of fake blood.

It’s unclear exactly why Chastain’s incarnation of Beverly Marsh would be covered in fake blood, although it will surely give some movie fans a flashback to one of It‘s standout scenes. But it’s clear that the older version of the “Losers Club” are being put to the test, if the actual on-set injury sustained by James McAvoy is any indication.

It: Chapter Two will see the “Losers Club” reunite in Derry, Pennsylvania as adults, as they are forced to take down Pennywise once again. While the film certainly isn’t Chastain’s first entry into the horror genre, she’s excited about what the project brings in particular.

“I actually love the horror genre, because I found that in the past — I think things are changing now — but in the past the horror genre [in particular] really has great female characters.” Chastain shared in a previous interview. “I’m very happy to work again in a genre that actually has empowered women. And in that genre, you usually see the person surviving at the end being the lady. Do you know what I mean? She conquers the monsters or the bad guys, and she walks away at the end.”

Joining Chastain in IT: Chapter Two are James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, Teach Grant, and Andy Bean, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Skarsgard said before filming began. “It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

IT: Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.