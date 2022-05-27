Jack Osbourne and Jason Mewes Go on the Hunt for Bigfoot in New Discovery+ Special

✖

Recent years have seen Jack Osbourne embarking on a variety of investigations into the world of the paranormal, whether those be ghosts or intergalactic visitors, with his latest adventure seeing him go on a quest to find the legendary Bigfoot. Luckily, Osbourne won't be alone on his quest to find the creature, as he's enlisted Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back star Jason Mewes to help him on the expedition, as the pair have both been fascinated by the legends surrounding the creatures for years. Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot is set to premiere exclusively on discovery+ on June 26th.

Per press release, "Jack Osbourne is no stranger to the supernatural. He's studied the paranormal most of his life, confronting hauntings, demons, and entities. But one thing he has never tackled is the world's most mysterious cryptid -- Bigfoot. Intrigued by the lore, Osbourne is taking his friend, actor Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), on a remote quest to find proof of the infamous beast in the new two-hour discovery+ special Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot, launching Sunday, June 26th. Together the duo venture into northern Idaho's secluded backwoods to figure out if Bigfoot is truly an undiscovered creature of North America's wilderness or simply an age-old legend run wild.

"For years, both Osbourne and Mewes have been curious about the existence of the legendary beast also known as Sasquatch and Yeti. Is it real or not? And what can be made of the various sightings, evidence, and reports people have captured over the years? Theories abound, and now Osbourne and Mewes are trekking deep into the remote Priest Lake region, a hotbed of reported Bigfoot activity, to search for evidence of the creature themselves. During their entertaining and engaging adventure, the duo will speak with eyewitnesses and experts, including acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, and camp out in the isolated, bear-infested woods as they track Bigfoot on its home turf.

"With hundreds of miles of untamed wilderness, Priest Lake has more Bigfoot sightings per square mile than anywhere else in the country. Countless locals have encountered the bipedal beast there, lurking in the woods, howling in the night and stomping through their campsites, leaving behind its well-known footprints. When Osbourne and Mewes experience their own unusual activity, their inaugural Bigfoot expedition may turn them into full-fledged believers after all."

"You don't know if something's real or not until you've made an attempt to find it," Osbourne shared. "That's the crux of our mission. And I'm not going to lie, I'm a bit nervous. The area we have to cover is immense with very dangerous animals like grizzly bears and mountain lions also lurking in the shadows. There's no telling what will come stumbling out of the woods. Hopefully it's Jay and me in one piece."

"I've never done anything like this. It's pretty crazy," Mewes added. "It'll be exciting to see if we can find proof and then even more awesome if we can name it. I'd call it the 'Mewesbourne.'"

