James Gunn’s ‘Brightburn’ Second Trailer Released

James Gun’s new horror take on Superman, Brightburn, just got a new trailer with a slew of new footage.

The newest trailer gives us a better look at how people react to Brandon Breyer (played by Jackson A. Dunn) before he discovers his abilities, and it’s not so great. That only gets worse though as he figures out what he can do, which as we see here is quite a lot. After he discovers his abilities though, it’s open season on those who would torment him, and sadly even those who’ve never met him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, we catch a scene that makes it look as if he took down a plane, though we don’t know if he was on it or just met it up in the air. It brandishes his symbol though, something we see scrawled all over the cafeteria windows after he gets his revenge on a worker who wanted him expelled earlier in the trailer, and from the looks of things she’s in for a world of hurt even beyond that glass that’s in her eye.

Good luck shaking that image out of your head.

We also see where things are really falling apart later in the trailer when his mother (played by Elizabeth Banks) is confronted with the fact that her son is turning over to a darker side, showing her terrified under a countertop as he bulldozes through the house several times at high speed and then eerily hovers in the air looking down on his former home.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above, and we’ve included the official description for Brightburn below:

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky and is written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, with James Gunn, Kenneth Huang producing while Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley are executive producing. The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn hits theaters on Memorial Day, May 27th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!