First ‘Jigsaw’ Clip Will Have You Buzzing With Excitement

After a seven-year hiatus, the Saw series returns to theaters with Jigsaw, which promises some of the most violent and elaborate traps yet. Check out the clip above for a taste of what’s in store for Jigsaw‘s victims.

Throughout much of the series, we mostly saw one victim being forced to make the decision between making a major bodily sacrifice or facing certain death. In rare cases, multiple victims sharing something in common connected all of them, forcing them to work together to get themselves out of their horrifying situation. The above trap is reminiscent of those collaborative sequences, although the commonality amongst the characters is yet to be discovered.

In the upcoming film, bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?

The Kramer character, played by Tobin Bell, has been absent as the film’s antagonist for multiple installments, with a new killer picking up where his mission left off. With this upcoming film serving as the triumphant return of the franchise, many are wondering if it means Bell will potentially appear in this eighth installment.

The film’s directors, The Spierig brothers, merely teased if the character would appear, telling Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film.”

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” they added.

Jigsaw might be one of the more iconic killers in the world of horror over the last couple of decades, but it’s worth noting that Kramer never actually kills anyone. Instead, he puts them in these traps and hopes that each of his victims will escape, with those who do going on to cherish their lives in ways they previously hadn’t.

Jigsaw hits theaters on October 27.

