John Carpenter Open to Producing More Sequels to His Iconic Films

While John Carpenter fans haven’t seen a film directed by him in nearly a decade, the filmmaker’s experience producing last year’s Halloween could see him producing more projects in the future, which could include returns to franchises that he helped create. The filmmaker’s last direct involvement in the Halloween series was co-writing the score to Halloween III: Season of the Witch in 1982, while he served as the composer and a producer on last year’s sequel. Hollywood has regularly turned to his classic films to craft reboots and sequels, with Carpenter admitting he would be open to offering his input, so long as his involvement was on the producing end of things.

When asked by ComicBook.com if the experience on last year’s film inspired him to serve as producer on more continuations of his films, Carpenter confessed, “Sure. Hell yes. Are you kidding? Producing’s easy. Somebody else does all the work. You just say, ‘Oh, I like that,’ or, ‘I don’t like that.’ That’s easy. Hell yes. You get paid to do that.”

Carpenter has been vocal about the big difference between the remakes of his works that he does or doesn’t support depends on whether he gets paid for the project. While joking that he would only get involved with a project as long as the check clears, Carpenter replied, “Exactly. That’s the big thing.”

One project that has been reported about in recent years is a new entry into the Big Trouble in Little China franchise, a 1986 film that starred Kurt Russell. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been attached to the project, though it’s unclear when, or if, the new film will move forward.

Carpenter himself returned to the franchise for a comic book series in 2014, leading some fans to think he would be interested in the new film. The filmmaker, however, doesn’t have any new information.

“I don’t know, they don’t tell me anything. That’s just fine,” Carpenter admitted about if he would like to get involved. “They do it anyway, whether I’m involved or not. They do their own thing.”

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Upgrade writer/director Leigh Whannell would be doing a remake of Escape from New York, though Carpenter offered no updates on the project, which was first announced in February.

The filmmaker will serve as a producer and composer on the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, releasing on October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021, respectively.

