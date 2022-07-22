Jordan Peele's Nope Debuts Viral Website With Secret Contest

Jordan Peele's highly anticipated new movie Nope is set to arrive in just a few weeks and to kickstart the promotion of the new film a viral website promoting the setting for the movie has gone live. The Oscar-winning writer/director revealed the website to fans online, tweeting a link to JupitersClaim.com. Based on what we can glean from the website, Academy Award-nominated actor Steven Yeun plays Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child actor that appeared in a series of movies called "Kid Sheriff," in the film, and who now exploits his former fame into running this amusement park.

Plenty of other clues about the location, largely the geography and some of its contents are also present on the site, but it naturally features a creepy twist. After a few seconds the bright and sunny scenery of Jupiter's Claim turned dark blue, reflecting the posters for the film and teasing the arrival of the extraterrestrials that are seemingly at the center of the new movie. In addition you can find some in-universe reactions to the theme park in the form of tweets from visitors. Check out the website for yourself and take a look around. Oh yeah, there's also a hidden contest on the site.

At the bottom of the website if a link to a page reading "Official Rules," which when clicked reveals that by entering your name and email in the "General Store" section you'll automatically be entered into weekly drawings that will offer in-world prizes. According to the rules, seven prizes will be given out including Jupiter's Claim themed merchandise including "a plush alien doll, a t-shirt, or pins." So head over and try and grab some!

Jordan Peele's Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. The film co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

Described by the studio as a a "new pop nightmare" and an "expansive horror epic," the movie will be in theaters on July 22.