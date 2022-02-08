Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer Teaser for Super Bowl Released

The upcoming third horror film from filmmaker Jordan Peele has largely been shrouded in secrecy, but with Nope set to get a trailer at this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Universal Pictures has shared a teaser for that trailer to remind audiences of Peele’s effectiveness as a storyteller. While we only get a few brief shots from the new film, none of which offer much input on what the narrative will explore, we do get flashbacks to Peele’s earlier efforts, as we witness highlights from some of the most effective scenes from Get Out and Us. Check out the trailer teaser for Nope below before the trailer debuts this Sunday and before the film hits theaters on July 22nd.

Audiences were previously given a poster for Nope, which featured an ominous cloud hovering in an empty field, igniting speculation from viewers about what the narrative could explore. In this trailer teaser, we are given shots of characters looking towards the sky, adding even more compelling clues about the narrative possibly featuring an aerial or even an otherworldly threat.

Throughout much of his career, Peele earned acclaim for his comedic outings, thanks to the sketch series Key & Peele and the film Keanu, before he made his horror debut with Get Out. Fans were understandably interested in how he would lend his filmmaking sensibilities to the thriller genre, with that debut going on to become one of the best-reviewed and most talked-about films of any genre of that year.

His follow-up, Us, was a bit more straightforward of a horror experience, yet one signature of Peele films is that they tackle societal horrors just as compellingly as more traditional terrors. Despite not knowing the plot of Nope, we can likely expect similar themes being explored.

Peele previously revealed that he still has a handful of other projects in the works that similarly blend together a unique mix of unsettling concepts.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.

