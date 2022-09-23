Kids vs. Aliens Director Teases More Stories to Tell in This Universe

Premiering tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas is Jason Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens, a feature-film adaptation of his segment "Slumber Party Alien Abduction" from V/H/S/2, and while this pays off nearly a decade of waiting, the director recently teased that there are more stories to be told in this universe. With Eisener having years to dive into the world he created, this ignited a number of other ideas he could see himself pursuing, some of which are even hinted at in the new feature. Kids vs. Aliens will have its world premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest and will be available in early 2023 through RLJE Entertainment and Shudder.

"That's my hope. I wanted to leave some of these breadcrumbs in the film so that you can see where I have plans for them," Eisener shared with ComicBook.com when discussing future stories. "I definitely have a universe that I planned. There's, like I said, little breadcrumbs here to tease what's to come ... This is just the beginning of the journey of that. I hope if an audience likes the movie enough, that I can get another one of these financed, because, to me, this is just one part of a much bigger story."

Kids vs. Aliens is described, "All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night."

The original short only has a run time of 13 minutes, with Eisener using this brief storyline to hit all the major beats of the unsettling adventure. Kids vs. Aliens not only saw him exploring other storytelling elements, but also saw him pivot away from the found-footage format of V/H/S/2 to create a different type of spectacle.

When we could get more Kids vs. Aliens stories is up in the air, as Eisener's career trajectory has seen him explore a number of filmmaking paths. Winning a contest for the release of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse for the best fake trailer for the film Hobo with a Shotgun, Eisener then had the opportunity to flesh that out into a feature. After developing shorts for the ABCs of Death and V/H/S franchises, he then produced the genre mash-up Turbo Kid and then pivoted to the small screen to explore his love of professional wrestling in VICE's acclaimed Dark Side of the Ring TV series. Given all the accolades he's earned over the years, there are clearly a number of exciting opportunities on the horizon for the filmmaker to explore.

