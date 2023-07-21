Killer Klowns From Outer Space Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

The soundtrack for the classic horror-comedy Killer Klowns from Outer Space is out now.

When it first landed in theaters back in 1988, Killer Klowns from Outer Space wasn't necessarily a major success, with its ultimate release on home video in the '90s allowing its following to slowly but surely grow. The horror-comedy from the Chiodo brothers has earned such a devout following that it has been embraced with attractions at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights and earned collectibles from Spirit Halloween, with the latest tribute to the film being the release of its soundtrack on vinyl from Waxwork Records. You can head to Waxwork Records now to order your Killer Klowns from Outer Space soundtrack.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "Killer Klowns from Outer Space have landed at Waxwork Records! After much anticipation, we are thrilled to present the official 1988 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by John Massari! In this '80s cult classic, teens Mike Tobacco (Grant Cramer) and Debbie Stone (Suzanne Snyder) have to fight both the diabolical bozos and the local law enforcement's disbelief to save themselves and their community from becoming victims of intergalactic killer klowns!

"The original score to Killer Klowns from Outer Space is kicked off by the classic '80s horror movie theme track, 'Killer Klowns (From Outer Space)' by California punk band, The Dickies. The 'nightmare merry-go-round' continues with a smattering of menacing electronic brass sections, electric guitar, bombastic drum machine beats, & harpsichord combined with sci-fi synth elements to capture the ultra-specific origins of the antagonists. Massari's score to Klowns is a retro-synth joyride from start to finish featuring immediately recognizable cues from the beloved '80s cult classic!

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the official Killer Klowns from Outer Space double LP, released for the first time on vinyl. Complete with 150-gram 'Klownzilla' colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Ruiz Burgos, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte coating, a heavyweight 12"x12" art print, and liner notes by composer Massari and Klowns co-creator Stephen Chiodo!"

Details on the Killer Klowns from Outer Space soundtrack release are as follows:

The complete 1988 film score by John Massari

Available for the first time on vinyl

150-gram "Klownzilla" pinwheel-colored vinyl

Exclusive liner notes by composer John Massari

Exclusive liner notes by Killer Klowns co-creator Stephen Chiodo

Heavyweight 12" x 12" art print

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating

