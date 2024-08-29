Shudder Renews The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs for Season 7

Fans of Shudder’s classic movie series The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs were met with some tremendous news on Thursday. The beloved horror host took to social media with a video, announcing to all of his followers that The Last Drive-In had been renewed for a seventh season. There’s no information on when the show will be coming back for more episodes, but he did promise that there would be more shenanigans in the future.

“Hey I’m Joe Bob Briggs and here we are in Deliverance country,” Briggs said. “We’re in the woods preparing for the Nightmareathon tomorrow and we just got word here that The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a seventh season. That means that we’re going to continue to do deep-dives for another year, with great movies and not-so-great movies and horrible movies. And lots of hijinks and shenanigans. So thank you for supporting us and please be with us tomorrow night for the Nightmareathon.”

BIG NEWS IN MUTANT COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/ANLIoYs940 — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) August 29, 2024

As Briggs mentioned, the news comes just a day before The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, which kicks off on August 30th at 9 pm ET on Shudder TV.

What Is the Nightmareathon?

The Last Drive-in is attempting something they haven’t before, putting together a massive six-movie marathon that will run all through the night. The Nightmareathon will kick off on Friday night after the sun goes down and wrap up on Saturday morning.

“Joe Bob Briggs, Darcy the Mail Girl, and a few surprise guests are up all night to party like jungle animals for The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, a dusk-to-dawn marathon event celebrating six years and six seasons with six killer movies… just like the devil intended,” read the initial press release for the Nightmareathon.

“On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Fans can watch new episodes of Season 6 every other Friday night on Shudder and AMC+. The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon will cap off season six in a way only The Last Drive-In crew knows how, with a special six-movie marathon.

“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.”

Every previous episoide of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs is available to stream on Shudder.