Laurie Holden Reveals Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Should See Her New Horror Film ‘Pyewacket’

From starring in three seasons of The Walking Dead to feature films like The Mist and Silent Hill, actress Laurie Holden is no stranger to the world of horror. In her latest film, Pyewacket, Holden stars as a mother coping with the loss of her husband while raising their daughter who has a budding interesting in the supernatural. The actress recently confirmed that the unique relationships between the film’s characters drew her to the project, which she confirmed echoed many of the strengths of her hit AMC zombie series.

“The relationship between the mother and daughter is dark in our movie, but it’s also so very real. And I think that’s also one of the reasons why The Walking Dead has resonated with so many people. Because in spite of it being an apocalyptic drama…. there’s a very real and human element to it,” Holden confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I think our film resonates with people along a very similar vein.”

She continued, “When Pyewacket opens, you see my character having a really tough go at life. She’s in a debilitating depression and is hitting the bottle hard. My daughter is also a mess and is hanging out with a bad crowd. She’s smoking pot and dabbling around with the occult. Both characters are grieving because of the loss of her father; my husband. There’s a darkness that is palpable because they are engulfed in a state of mourning. When that happens to people, humans don’t always act well or say the most polite of things. It’s sad but so often it’s true.”

The way her daughter copes with those feelings of anger is turning towards dark forces in hopes of helping her situation. Unfortunately, she finds out that some wishes are better left unanswered.

“What I liked most about [writer/director Adam MacDonald’s] script… is that the writing felt so very honest,” says Holden. “The story wasn’t a cliché, and the characters weren’t one-dimensional. It was written in a way that illustrated how people really behave in life… with all of the good, the bad, and the ugly. For in spite of all the hurtful things that were said between the mother and daughter, there remained at the core, a deep and soulful bond between them. My character truly loved her daughter and only wanted what was best for her. She wanted to be a better mother; to embrace her higher self. Escaping and moving up North was just the only way she knew how. Her daughter may have thought it was a form of emotional treason and lashed out because she thought her mother was being punitive… but the reality is that the mother loved her daughter and the daughter loved her mother…they just wanted very different things. That is life.”

You can check out Pyewacket in select cities and on VOD on March 23rd.

