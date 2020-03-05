SYFY Skipping Annual Leprechaun St. Patrick’s Day Marathon

For the past two years, horror fans have been able to tune in to SYFY on St. Patrick’s Day to witness the highs and lows of the Leprechaun franchise, though this year, fans will have to seek alternative avenues to watch the Warwick Davis-starring series, as the network will only be airing two films about leprechauns, with one of those not being an entry into that franchise. As confirmed by their broadcast schedule for March 17th, the network will air Leprechaun’s Revenge (also known as “Black Clover”) at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Leprechaun Returns at 10 p.m. ET, which serves as a direct sequel to the 1993 original.

In Leprechaun’s Revenge, “Karen is unaware that decades earlier, townspeople banished a bloodthirsty leprechaun to another dimension after a massacre. She accidentally sets the creature free, and has to convince her father to help send it away again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Leprechaun Returns, “Sorority sisters unwittingly awaken a depraved leprechaun who decides to teach them a lesson in murder.”

The broadcast times are as follows:

Tuesday, March 17th

8 p.m. ET – Leprechaun’s Revenge

10 p.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

Wednesday, March 18th

12 a.m. ET – Leprechaun’s Revenge

2 a.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

4 a.m. ET – Leprechaun’s Revenge

While it’s possible that we won’t get a marathon due to the holiday being in the middle of the week, there doesn’t appear to be any airings of the films the weekend prior to March 17th.

Warwick debuted as the titular character in the original film, reprising his role in five sequels, though only the first sequel earned a theatrical release, with each subsequent installment heading straight to video. In 2014, WWE superstar Hornswoggle took over the role for Leprechaun: Origins, which earned a limited theatrical release and was meant to reboot the series. Linden Porco took over the iconic role for Leprechaun Returns.

Despite Returns serving as a direct sequel to the original, Davis opted not to return to the franchise, having previously noted that, since having kids, he doesn’t take the same joy in the horror genre as he once did.

“You know what we did six Leprechaun films and around Halloween people always watch them and love them,” Davis shared with BANG Showbiz. “Horror is an interesting medium, I think it’s different when you have kids, you look at horror in a slightly different way. Since I finished the Leprechaun films I had kids and I see the world through their eyes and to be in a horror movie right now is probably not quite right, I will wait until my son turns 18 and then I’ll do some horror again.”

Tune in to SYFY at 8 p.m. ET on March 17th for the films. The other seven movies that SYFY won’t be airing are available to stream through MAX GO, available to Cinemax subscribers.

Will you be checking out the movies? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!