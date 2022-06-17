Chris Evans Still Desperate to Make Little Shop of Horrors Happen

Actor Chris Evans earned himself a massive following thanks to starring as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, resulting in him earning a number of action-oriented career opportunities, but one project he's also immensely passionate about is bringing a new Little Shop of Horrors movie to life. Reports of the project go back to 2019, though Evans' potential involvement wasn't revealed until 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down development on virtually all productions. Despite those delays, the actor isn't giving up hope, and even teased taking to social media to get a fan campaign to build excitement at the possibility of the project becoming a reality.

"I would love Star Wars and musicals. Look, man, I'm dying for those things to happen," Evans shared with MTV News. "I was supposed to do Little Shop of Horrors a couple years ago and then, you know, COVID happened and there were budget issues. And I think actually the director might have jumped off the project, but that was a heartbreaker. That's my favorite musical."

He continued, "I even thought about posting my audition, just to stir the pot, just to see if I could poke Warner Bros. a little bit, to see if maybe, for the first time ever, I could get some fan reactions to let them know, 'Come on, guys, make this thing.' I sang the 'Dentist!' song for my audition, and I got it on my phone. And I always think, 'Is this crazy to post this?'"

While the actor surely has a number of roles and projects being pitched to him, Little Shop of Horrors is one that he is actively trying to make happen, having shared in 2021 that he kept checking in with Warner Bros. about how to make it happen.

"Little Shop... it hit the brakes for a minute, it had some budget issues," the actor shared with ACE Universe. "When COVID hit, and all of a sudden budgets for films go through the roof trying to make it a safe place to go to work. So you know, the discussions stalled a bit, to the point that I was calling my team saying 'Hey, what's going on with Little Shop? What's going on with Little Shop? Who do I have to talk to? What do I have to do?'"

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Warner Bros. was in the process of negotiating the rights to a number of titles from their library, which included Little Shop of Horrors. It's possible that this could have been a snag that, once resolved, could see more momentum on the project.

Stay tuned for possible updates on Little Shop of Horrors.

