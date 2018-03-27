Hulu Passing on ‘Locke & Key’ Series

Despite valiant efforts to get Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s beloved comic series onto the small screen, it looks as though Locke & Key is about to be 0 for 2.

Andy Muschetti, director of last year’s blockbuster horror film IT, helmed a Locke & Key pilot for Hulu late last year. This seemed like a match made in heaven, but the streaming service apparently didn’t think so, as it has reportedly passed on ordering the project to series.

During an interview with Cultured Vultures, actress Samantha Mathis revealed that she had been cast in the Locke & Key pilot episode, but that Hulu declined to order more installments.

“I did a pilot for Hulu called Locke & Key but it didn’t get picked up by Hulu,” Mathis said. “It’s getting shopped around to Amazon and Netflix and Apple and everyone right now. Who knows, maybe that will end up some place.”

**UPDATE** THR reports that Hulu has officially passed on Locke & Key, and IDW Entertainment will be hosting screenings of the pilot for other networks and streaming sites, hoping to find a new home for the project. The report also suggests that multiple executives at Hulu were keen on order Locke & Key to series, but new CEO Randy Freer made the decision to pass.

The silver lining here is that Mathis notes the series could be picked up elsewhere, with Netflix and Amazon being obvious fits for the story’s tone. A coming-of-age drama, with equal parts horror, family, and fantasy, Locke & Key clearly resembles the tones of hit series like Stranger Things and Lore.

Still, regardless of what happens next, this failed venture at Hulu represents yet another disappointing chapter in the Locke & Key‘s infinitely frustrating journey from page to screen.

The fan-favorite graphic novels were originally adapted by FOX in 2011, with Miranda Otto, Sarah Bolger, and Jesse McCartney set to star. The network screened the pilot episode at San Diego Comic Con that summer, but ultimately chose not to order it to series.

Locke & Key seemingly faced better odds this time around. It’s no secret that services like Hulu have more freedom in terms of content than a traditional network like FOX, not to mention Muschetti is one of the biggest names in mainstream horror after IT dominated the box office. This version of the series starred Frances O’Connor, Owen Teague, Jackson Robert Scott, Megan Charpentier, Jack Mulhern, and Danny Glover.

Hopefully Locke & Key will find another home before the project id discarded once again.