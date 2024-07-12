Longlegs Original Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl From Mutant

Landing in theaters this weekend from filmmaker Oz Perkins is Longlegs, the terrifying horror experience featuring Nicolas Cage as the titular serial killer. The film currently sits at 91% positive on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a number of elements coming together to craft the frightening experience. One key component of the film’s effectiveness is the music by Zilgi, which is set to be coming to vinyl through Mutant. Much like the film’s visuals, the music is evocative and unconventional, delivering audiences a frightening experience that delivers an experimental atmosphere. You can pre-order the Longlegs Original Soundtrack now before it hits shelves on September 28th.

Mutant describes the release, “Mutant, in conjunction with Milan Records and NEON, is proud to release the premiere physical release of Longlegs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by ZILGI. The album features an original score written by Zilgi for director Osgood Perkins’ horrifying new thriller following an FBI agent searching for a deranged serial killer.”

“As disturbing and all-consuming as a nightmare, Longlegs required a soundscape as gripping as its onscreen story, prompting Zilgi to craft a palette of dark, foreboding synth work, warped instrumentation, and subliminal sound design elements. Working closely with sound designer and editor Eugenio Battaglia, who contributes two tracks to the album, the resulting soundtrack is unsettling, uncomfortable, and utterly riveting. Zigli has crafted a genuinely terrifying listen that mixes soundscapes, electronics, and discordant rock to create a portal to hell that will stay with you long after the needle leaves the record. Hail Satan. Featuring package design by Greg Ruth and Spencer Hickman.”

Longlegs Original Soundtrack by Mutant

The movie is described, “FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Now that the movie is in theaters, fans will be able to witness Cage’s intense transformation into the character, which the marketing campaign has cleverly avoided revealing in full. Perkins and Cage previously expressed the approach to keeping audiences in the dark.

“It’s driving people towards a freak show at a circus tent,” Perkins confirmed with Entertainment Weekly last month. “We’ve got the thing behind the curtain, and when there’s enough people gathered ’round, we’re going to pull the curtain.”

Cage continued, “It’s the equivalent of putting a warning label on a jar of nitroglycerin … The monster is a highly, highly dangerous substance. The way it’s moved, unveiled, deployed has to be treated very carefully. Forget about the movie theater blowing up; the whole city could blow up, nay the country, maybe even the world. He is going to change your reality. Your doors of perception are going to open, and your life is not going to be the same.”

Longlegs is in theaters now. You can pre-order the Longlegs Original Soundtrack now before it hits shelves on September 28th.

