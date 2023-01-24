M3GAN Slashes Her Way to VOD Today

After making a splash in cinemas earlier this year, M3GAN arrives On Demand and on Digital HD today, allowing audiences to either revisit the terror of the killer doll or dive deep into its horrors for the first time. The latest film from Blumhouse Productions took audiences by surprise, as January isn't known for delivering moviegoers fulfilling experiences, with M3GAN bucking the trend in the very first weekend of the year to earn praise from critics and audiences alike. Confirming just how successful the film was, a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, was already announced by Blumhouse. M3GAN is out now On Demand and on Digital HD now.

She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror -- James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man -- comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).

The sequel aims to recapture the attention of January releases, as M3GAN 2.0 currently touts a January 17, 2025 release date. M3GAN 2.0 has original writer Akela Cooper returning.

