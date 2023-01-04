M3GAN Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score

2023 is officially here and there's one new character who is about to dominate the year... M3GAN! M3GAN is the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media when the trailer dropped last year. The new movie follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but her creation has unimaginable consequences. M3GAN officially hits theaters tomorrow night, and it's already up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score. After 34 reviews, the first horror film of 2023 has a 97% score. You can check out some of the reviews below...

"An entertainingly nasty film for the new year," Peter Bradshaw (Guardian) wrote.

"Its creators are so clearly on the same insane wavelength, nimbly blending camp and social satire and actual terror, that M3GAN is poised to crack the murder-doll pantheon and stay there forever," Kate Erbland (IndieWire) added.

"With impressive performances by [Violet] McGraw and Get Out star [Allison] Williams, and seamless technology bringing to life the film's robot havoc-wreaker, M3GAN may be silly but it's a toy story like no other," Al Horner (Empire Magazine) shared.

"M3GAN -- thank god -- delivers the goods. Under the canny, high-spirited direction of Gerard Johnstone, whose past work includes the New Zealand horror-comedy gem Housebound, it's incisive, sardonic, and totally mean-spirited. A perfect mix," Clarisse Loughrey (Independent (UK)) reviewed.

Is M3GAN Getting a Sequel?

A recent article from The New York Times revealed Blumhouse is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, and it teased the future of M3GAN.

"It was actually Mr. Wan who got the ball rolling on M3GAN," the article reads. "Atomic Monster first pitched the idea to Warner Bros. executives, who passed, in part because Warner already has the Annabelle evil doll series. Mr. Wan then brought the project to Mr. [Jason] Blum, who pounced. Universal is so pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel. TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago."

Where Is M3GAN Streaming?

The highly-anticipated M3GAN is will be a theatrical exclusive, meaning you'll have to wait a bit to watch it at home. Universal Pictures previously made a deal with exhibitors that would provide shorter windows of exclusivity depending on the success of a movie, but they've also switched their plans and had some films premiere in theaters and while they stream on Peacock at the same time.

M3GAN hits theaters on January 6th.