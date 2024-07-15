Longlegs and It Follows Star Maika Monroe Shares the Horror Franchise She Wants to Join

Thanks to roles in projects like It Follows, The Guest, and most recently Longlegs, actor Maika Monroe has been establishing herself as a go-to icon for genre storytelling, and while she’s been starring in projects that fans demand sequels for, Monroe admitted that she’d like to join the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. It’s been nearly 15 years since audiences got a new entry in the Freddy Krueger series, with the last installment being a reboot of the concept, so even if there are no current plans for a fresh chapter, Monroe is the most recent addition to the list of hopeful stars.

When asked by Collider about the series she’d most want to join, Monroe was quick to confirm, “A Nightmare on Elm Street. Definitely. I saw that at probably too young of an age, and I think because the movie is about when you fall asleep, sh-t hits the fan. I didn’t want to sleep, and that’s, like, the most terrifying thing in the world. I was obsessed, so I would love to be a part of that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first A Nightmare on Elm Street landed in theaters in 1984 and quickly thrust the monstrous Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund, into the spotlight and birthed a new horror icon. The original entry earned five straightforward sequels, while 1994 brought audiences Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, which saw Craven deliver both a continuation of the mythology and a metatextual commentary on the franchise he helped create. New Nightmare was followed by the long-awaited crossover Freddy vs. Jason, which marked Englund’s final appearance as Krueger.

In the wake of Freddy vs. Jason, both titular characters got reboots, first with a new Friday the 13th in 2009 and then followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street in 2010, which saw Jackie Earle Haley playing the role of Krueger. In the last 15 years, Friday the 13th has seen starts and stops in the development of new entries, with the rights to the series tied up in litigation between the filmmakers of the original 1980 movie. Nightmare on Elm Street, on the other hand, has failed to earn substantial development on a new installment in the wake of the Wes Craven Estate taking ownership of the rights to the series after Craven’s passing in 2015.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Monroe is slated to return for the It Follows sequel They Follow.

Would you like to see Monroe in the series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!