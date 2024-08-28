MaXXXine Gets Physical Media Release Date

The Mia Goth-starring MaXXXine, which landed in theaters back in July and landed on Digital earlier this month, has now earned a physical media release date. Even though the origins of the Ti West-directed trilogy, which also includes X and Pearl, first debuted in 2022, the fan response to the films has been impressive, due not only to the themes and subject matter of each installment, but also because the first two films were crafted while adhering to COVID health and safety protocols, making their achievements all the more impressive. MaXXXine lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8th.

MaXXXine is described, “In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.” Starring in the movie are Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, and Moses Sumney.

Special features on the physical media release include:

The Belly of the Beast

XXX Marks the Spot

Hollywood Is a Killer

Q&A with Writer-Director Ti West

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Prior to the release of X, West was an established voice in the world of indie horror, thanks to movies like The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, and The Sacrament. Fans were already excited enough to see him return to the genre, only for him to surprise fans at the world premiere of X by revealing he had also filmed the prequel Pearl. Shortly before the release of Pearl, MaXXXine was then announced, seemingly signaling the end of the narrative.

Audiences have wondered if this series has definitively come to an end, with West previously implying it’s likely the best place to conclude this world.

“Making a movie is, at best, two years of trauma, so we’re just figuring out a story worth enduring that. I’m very grateful to A24. I’m very proud of these three movies,” West shared with Variety earlier this summer. “And it feels like a good place to stop, but I do have ideas of how to continue this ‘universe,’ or whatever you want to call it. But in about two weeks, I will wake up for the very first time not thinking about something related to these movies. Then, the movie is done, it’s out, and I’m off to the next thing. And if that brings me back around to X, great. But if it brings me to something else, that’s fine too. So, we’ll see.”

MaXXXine lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8th. Pre-orders will be available here on Amazon soon.

